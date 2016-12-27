SADIQABAD-The police thrashed a Clerks Bar Association member allegedly for refusing bribe here.

The police, however, released him after receiving Rs27,000 as bribe.

According to the bar association, Muhammad Akram was on the way back home on a motorbike. As he reached near Nishtar Chowk, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf along with constables - Rafaqat Ali and Zafar Chitta stopped him for checking documents. Finding his documents completed, the officials demanded bribe which he refused on the plea there is nothing wrong with his documents.

At which the cops took him to City Police Station where they thrashed him. Later, they released him after receiving Rs27,000 as bribe. The bar members expressed grave concerns over the incident, saying the government should take notice of the officials’ brutality. They warned to stage protest if their demands are not met.