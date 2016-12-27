ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Monday directed the Ministry of the IPC that it might approach PEMRA to give suitable time for universal campaign for promotion of “Girls Guide and Boys Scouts” in Pakistan.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on IPC held under the chairmanship of Minister for IPC Riaz Pirzada.

The federal minister for IPC told the committee about aims, objectives, and functions of various programmes concerning youth exchange, Pakistan boy scouts and the Pakistan girls guide associations.

The youth selection was also discussed by the committee with regard to their selection from provincial/regional levels.

The committee discussed to boost up the exchange of youth with other countries especially the neighbouring countries may be given priority.

The youth between the ages 15 to 21 years may be given preference, said a member.

The committee after detailed discussion directed the Ministry of the IPC to take over the entire system containing selection of youth in their ministry purely on merit.

It was discussed that the selection of girl guides might be made on merit and their awareness programme might also be arranged through a public representative on each level.