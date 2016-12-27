LAHORE - A week after an interview that made headlines, former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf said yesterday he never sent a "request" to ex-army chief General Raheel Sharif to help him leave the country by keeping the government from pressuring the courts.

Musharraf made the statement while speaking in a talk show on Channel 92, according to a report published on Dawn News website on Monday.

"No one approached me, nor did I approach anyone... Raheel Sharif did not discuss anything with me, nor did I send him any request," Musharraf said, adding it is all "conjecture" and that his statement to Dunya News was being "distorted" by media outlets.

Musharraf was referring to a talk show on Dunya News last week where he had said: "Well he [Raheel Sharif] did help me and I am absolutely clear and grateful. I have been his boss and I have been the army chief before him... He helped out, because the cases are politicised, they put me on the ECL, they turned it into a political issue."

When asked about the military's influence on domestic politics, he said: "All institutions in Pakistan work together with each other... I've served in the army for over 40 years.”

“There is a sense of bonding between the army and me, and it will always remain like that," the former president added, saying he stands by the statement he made on Dunya News.

Referring to Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar's statement about Musharraf's return, the former president said he has no knowledge of any such timeline wherein he was asked to return within four to six weeks of his departure.

"There is nothing of the sort in the court’s judgement," Musharraf added.