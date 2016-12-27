HAFIZABAD-The administration warned contractors and officials against wasting public money by using substandard material in development projects.

According to official sources, DCO Muhammad Ali Randhawa paid a visit to the under-construction Govt Degree College where he expressed his displeasure over use of low quality bricks in construction of the building. He ordered the EDO Finance and DO Planning to get lab test of the bricks and material used in construction and take stern action against the contractor and supervisory staff.

Later, he went to a newly-built Rural Health Centre in Rasulpur Tarar where ordered the officials to recruit required staff and make the centre functional at the earliest. The DCO, however, expressed his satisfaction over the material being used in carpeting of Jalalpur Bhattian Road.

NGOs TO BE AUDITED

The district administration has taken notice of the reported mushroom growth of unregistered NGOs which are fleecing innocent citizens on one pretext or the other.

According to official sources, the DCO has assigned DDO Social Welfare Syeda Maida Ishtiaq to monitor the activities of such NGOs and take legal action against them. He also directed the DDO to ensure audit of the so-called NGOs.