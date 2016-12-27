LAHORE - PPP opponents and supporters alike are anxiously waiting for the big surprise the party chief Asif Ali Zardari is going to reveal at a public gathering to be held at Garhi Khudabakhsh today to mark Benazir Bhutto’s 9th death anniversary.

While it is already known to the people that PPP will make a formal announcement to launch an agitation to mount pressure on the government for acceptance of its four demands, they are eager to know what bombshell he is going to drop on Tuesday (today).

Party sources said that important political figures from Sindh and other provinces may announce to join the PPP at Tuesday’s rally. Moreover, a formal announcement about Bilawal’s entry into the National Assembly through by-elections will be another surprise for the party supporters besides announcement of a grand alliance against the government.

The PPP has organised a public meeting on December 27 (today) at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay tribute to its slain leader Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for her life-long struggle for the cause of democracy and protection of rights of the people.

The day will start with Quaran khawani as Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto and other family members and leaders will lay floral wreaths at the mazar of Benazir Bhutto and other leaders of Bhutto family.

In the evening, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co- Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will address the rally to set the tone for party’s future politics.

Meanwhile, in a statement on the eve of the death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, PPP Co chairman Asif Ali Zardari said : “Today we pay homage to Shaheed Mohtarma Benzir Bhutto for her vision about Pakistan as a modern and progressive state and for her commitment to fight armed religious fanatics from hijacking the state and society away from her vision”.

“She knew full well that the hounds of extremism and religious fanaticism were out to remove her from their path. She also had the choice to opt for an easy path and not resist the fanatics. But she had a dream and a vision for the people of Pakistan. For the realisation of this dream she laid down her life while leading the fight from the front. Today as we pay her homage our heads also bow in gratitude” Zardari said.

“Such is the stuff of which the leaders and workers of the Pakistan People’s Party are made. The Party is proud of its inspirational leaders. Let there be no doubt or mistake in the minds of those who are scheming against the Party with a malice that is floating on the surface for everyone to see. They will not be allowed to succeed no matter what the cost and what the odds”, the PPP co Chairman said.

He further stated that on this occasion the party supporters and leaders saluted Shaheed Mohtarma Benzir Bhutto and all those who laid down their lives in fighting for upholding the values of democracy, constitutionalism and rule of law. If militants have not succeeded in their designs it is because of their sacrifices; we salute them all, he said.

He said party will fight the barbarians seeking to take over the state and install what they call caliphate. Their agenda is no different from that of Daesh in Iraq and Syria, Al –Shabbab in Kenya and Boko Haram in Nigeria, he added. “We also pay homage to those fighting the militants as well those who suffered exile, imprisonment and execution in fighting dictatorship”, he said.