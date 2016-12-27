SUKKUR: Senator and former Pakistan Ambassador to the United States, Sherry Rehman, was boarded to the wrong flight by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on Tuesday (Today).

Rehman disclosed the news while taking to her twitter account on Tuesday that she had been boarded to the wrong ATR which was headed to Multan instead of her intended destination, which was Sukkur. The senior PPP leader also took a picture of the aircraft and included it in her tweet.

PIA boarded us on the wrong ATR for Multan instead of Sukkur ????now on right plane but no bakra in sight! #PPP pic.twitter.com/dSixkGex97 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) December 27, 2016

The national flag carrier has been receiving flak ever since the Dec. 7 air crash of PK-661 in which 47 passengers were killed including prominent figure Junaid Jamshed and his wife Neha Junaid.