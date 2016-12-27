LAHORE : Minister for Water and Power Khwaja Muhammad Asif has said the Prime Minister will inaugurate Chashma nuclear power plant on Wednesday.



Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, he said four thousand megawatt electricity will be added to national grid next year, while the load-shedding will be completely eliminated by 2018.



He said most of the challenges facing the country have been overcome because of the untiring efforts of the government.



Khwaja Asif expressed confidence that PML-N will win next general elections by dint of its performance.