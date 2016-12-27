BAHAWALPUR-Police claimed to have made foolproof security arrangements for the educational institutions across the Bahawalpur region after the terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar.

Now the safety of education institutes and the students has become very important and foolproof security arrangements have been made so that APS-like incident could not happen again, Regional Police Officer Idrees Ahmad said during his visit to Government Degree College for Special Education Jhangi Wala Road.

He said directed the security officer of the college that arrangements should be made for the permanent physical training and Firing Practice of the security staff deployed in the college. CCTV cameras’ number and quality should be further improved. For its monitoring, trained staff be deployed, and at Control Room, main gate and college’s appropriate locations, emergency numbers be displayed, he directed.

He directed the college administration to arrange mock exercises in coordination with Rescue 1122 and other departments to educate students to counter any emergency situation. He said directed DSP Saddar Bahawalpur that mock exercises in the college continue from time to time and search operations in the adjoining areas be conducted in coordination with concerned departments.

He asked the SDPOs to check the security of the college on weekly basis and the SHOs on daily basis. The RPO further said that parking for the staff be established far from the building.