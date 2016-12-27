MULTAN- The PTI Multan chapter has completed investigation into reports regarding its members’ voting for PML-N candidate in the election for chairman district council.

“Yes the probe has been completed and two black sheep have been identified,” disclosed Ijaz Janjua, President PTI Multan District.

Two PTI members of district council allegedly voted for PML-N candidate during the election for chairman District Council held on December 2.

“We had reports regarding betrayal of our two members and we have located them. A report has been sent to the party leadership for action against them under party constitution,” he said. He added that the PTI had a total of 17 votes in the District Council out of which 14 were obtained by PTI candidate while one member could not use his vote as he was abroad. “Rest of the two were cast in favour of PML-N candidate,” he informed.

It is to be noted that that PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi had declared a couple of days back that the PTI will issue show cause notices to its members, who allegedly violated party policy during recent local government elections and voted for the candidates of opponent parties.