PTI presented a resolution in the Punjab assembly to immediately put a ban on sale of alcohol, reported Waqt News.

Alcohol, despite of being ban in Pakistan, it is sold on various grounds. Today Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf presented a resolution in the Punjab Assembly to put a ban on its sale. As it is causing a lot of issues in the society. The consumers and sellers in the market should be arrested immediately.

This comes right after a case came into light where numerous people died after drinking poisonous alcohol on Christmas.

This is a developing story