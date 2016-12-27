SIALKOT-District Council Sialkot Chairperson-designate Hina Arshad Warraich vowed to protect the basic rights of the people and to leave no stone unturned in serving the masses without any discrimination.

She stated this while talking to the newsmen at Sambrial. In presence of his father MPA Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich, she said that she felt proud to be the first ever female head of the District Council Sialkot. During her maiden talk to the newsmen after being elected as chairperson of District Council Sialkot, she also announced to make efforts for women’s empowerment.

She said that the PML-N leadership has brought a competent leadership in the local bodies for ensuring the services to the people at local level without any political indiscrimination. She said that PML-N, being the biggest political party of the country, has been raising the living standard of the people by ensuring the early and smooth provision of the basic facilities at their doorsteps.

She said that the PML-N government is fulfilling its all the promises. She said that the government has put the country on the highway to national socio-economic development and national economical and political stability.

She added that the PML-N was actively implementing its social welfare oriented agenda to serve the masses at gross root level.

“In fact, only the PML-N was changing the destiny of the nation by making hectic efforts to pull the country out of all the inner and outer dangers besides curbing the menace of the inherited energy crisis,” she added.

Later, addressing a meeting of the party workers at Sambrial, she said that the sincere, loyal and active workers were the asset of the PML-N and the government was making strenuous efforts to protect the rights of the workers.

She narrated that that only the PML-N has the political capabilities to pull the country out of all the internal and external dangers besides striving to curb the menace of the energy crisis. She said that government firmly believes in making practical steps for the national economical and political stability instead of making the lame political excuses.

ACE arrests 150

corrupt officials

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested 150 corrupt officials and junior employees of different departments on the charges of corruption during current year.

According to the senior ACE officials, the accused belong to Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. The officials added the ACE has also finalised as many as 500 different inquiries besides completing the investigation of 200 different corruption cases.

SEMINAR: Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Sports Industries Development Center (SIDC) in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has arranged an awareness seminar on “Long Term Financing Facility (LTFF) for Sports Goods Industry SMEs” at Sports Industrial Development Center(SIDC).

According to the SMEDA officials, the seminar will inform the participants about the financing facilities available to the Sports Goods Industry for procurement of plant and machinery on reduced markup rates along with long term payback period.