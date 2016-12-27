MIRPUR (AJK)-Top leaders of various political, business and freedom organisations paid rich tributes to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and described him as a human being enriched with high intellect, vision, moral character and noble personality.

His (Quaid-i-Azam’s) services were also acknowledged by the world being a greater leader of the Muslims of the subcontinent for his meritorious single-handed role for the emergence of the separate homeland of the Muslims.

Talking to The Nation on 140th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Kashmiri leaders emphasised for follow the footsteps and sayings of the founder of Pakistan to make the country a progressive, prosperous and welfare Islamic state and the invincible fort of Islam - where the minorities could also enjoy equal rights at par with the majority Muslim population of the country.

Paying rich tributes to the Quaid, AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir were still admirer and supporter of the two nation theory of Quaid-e-Azam.

Talking to The Nation, Shah Ghulam Qadir, also Secretary General of AJK chapter of the PML-N, added that the people of Kashmir were still giving the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the sake of becoming the permanent part of Pakistan. He underlined that Quaid-i-Azam had the broad vision of the future of the Jammu and Kashmir State a part of Pakistan. It was imperative for the progress and prosperity, security and stability of the country, he added.

“The main reason of getting independence for the Muslims of the sub continent from the clutches of the Indian Colonial rule was the strong inspiration for the freedom of the Muslim population of India including the Kashmiri Muslims of the J & K state,” he concluded.

President ‘Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan’ (Ittehad group) Chaudhry Mehmood Ahmed said that the Quaid-i-Azam was primarily of the view to make Pakistan a true Islamic, democratic and prosperous state where the people could pass through their lives in line with the teachings of their respective religions in an environment of justice, patience and moral values on equal ground irrespective of the prejudice of caste, creed and religion. He always thought the protection of the rights of the minorities in the country on equality grounds at par with the majority Muslim community.

Chaudhry Mehmood said father of the nation did not take care of the challenges, he faced at two fronts during the course of emergence of Pakistan simultaneously at the hands of the biased and prejudice Hindu and the prejudicial and cunning British empire.

He said that despite all odds and hurdles, the Quaid succeeded in securing Pakistan, the separate Muslim homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, by defeating all nefarious moves of the evil forces like the Hindu and then British Empire. “We have to make justice in line with the sayings of the founder of Pakistan to bring the country at the path to speedy progress and prosperity as the democracy was derailed time and again for several times after his demise, during last seven decades.

Pakistan/AJK United Christian Movement President Albert David said in an interview to this scribe that for him Quaid-i-Azam was a visionary leader, a remarkable personality a combination of hard work, integrity, determination and unlimited grace.

“As a Pakistani Christian, for me Jinnah’s Pakistan could be viewed in his speech of August 11th, 1947, he could not have emphasised more on the principal of equality of all the citizens, a dream we still await to come true,” David observed.

India lives in fool’s paradise if sees the dreams of drying Pakistan through water blockage, JKLL President Justice (r) Majeed Mallick. “Ever-lasting survival of Pakistan lies in the freedom of Jammu & Kashmir state,” he said during his party’s convention.