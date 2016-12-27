LAHORE - The Supreme Court yesterday admitted for regular hearing the appeal against the Lahore High Court order wherein MNA Jamshed Dasti was acquitted in a fake degree case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa passed the order on an appeal filed by Punjab Prosecution department and sought reply by the next hearing.

During the hearing, additional prosecutor general Mazhar Sher Awan the trial court had convicted Dasti on the basis of strong evidence as he possessed the fake degree. However, the LHC issued his acquittal order despite that Dasti had fake degree, said the prosecutor. He also said Dasti was declared ineligible due to having fake degree. The AGP pleaded the court to set aside the acquittal order of the high court and restore the sentence awarded to Dasti. At this, the SC suspended the acquittal order of MNA Jamshed Dasti.

On April 10, 2013, Multan Bench of the LHC overturned the conviction of former MNA Jamshed Ahmad Dasti in a fake degree case and ordered his release.

Sheikh Jamshed Hayat, the counsel for Dasti, informed the court the case against his client had been filed under sections 468, 471 and 200 of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 82 of the Representation of People Act. The LHC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ahmad and Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi suspended Dasti’s sentence and ordered his acquittal.

The Muzaffargarh district and sessions judge had convicted Dasti last week and sentenced him to three years in prison, along with a fine of Rs5000. He was also disqualified to contest the election.