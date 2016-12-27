KASUR-The security guard of a private company was shot at and injured on resisting a robbery attempt here the other day.

According to police, Muhammad Hussain offered resistance when two unidentified dacoits barged into the office of a private company in Munir Shahid Colony. To avoid getting into difficulty, the dacoits opened fire on him, leaving him with critical injuries. The police registered a case and started investigation.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding tractor-trolley in Baqapur area.

According to police, Muhammad Ahmed and Habibullah, were on the way to Ellahabad from Rajuwal when a speeding tractor-trolley hit the bike head-on. Resultantly, Ahmed was killed on the spot while Habibullah sustained critical injuries and was shifted to hospital. The Ellahabad Police are investigating.