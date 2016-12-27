ISLAMABAD - Namaz-e-Istasqa was offered after the Zuhr prayers at the President’s House on Monday which was led by President Mamnoon Hussain to seek Allah Almighty’s blessings for rain.

The special prayer was attended by a large number of people and senior officials of the Presidency.

The President on Sunday had asked the nation and religious leaders to lead prayers to pray for rain.

The long spell of dry weather in the country has led to a dip in water level in reservoirs and is having an adverse impact on the health of the people and the agriculture sector.

Special prayers were also offered for progress, prosperity, development, security and peace in the country.