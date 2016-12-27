

TOBA TEK SINGH

Seven persons, including six Christians, died and 12 others including a woman were hospitalised after consuming poisonous liquor here in Mubarakabad locality on Monday.

According to sources in DHQ Hospital Toba, at least 20 persons consumed the toxic liquor and were rushed to the hospital soon after they fell unconscious in the afternoon. Five of them, however, died in the hospital while two breathed their last in Allied Hospital Faisalabad where they were referred in critical condition.

Those who died are: Sajid Maseeh, Yaqoob Maseeh, Ameen Maseeh, Shahbaz Maseeh, Rizwan Maseeh, Younis Maseeh and Muhammad Asif Razzaq, resident of Raja Park.

As many as 12 others were admitted to DHQ hospital who include: Ms Zarina Maseeh, Sikandar, Samuel, Kishan, Asher, Zahid, Sadiq, Rashid, Sufian, Kamran, Shehram and Aslam. Later, four of them were referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad in critical condition.

The hospital sources feared that the death toll could rise further.

Meanwhile, a Christian youth identified as Shakil Maseeh was crushed to death by a train. The police said that the youth was standing on rail track outside Mabarakabad Colony to keep a watch on dead bodies of the persons died from consuming toxic liquor when the train ran over him.