MULTAN-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the masses are highly disappointed from the PML-N and PPP and now they are looking at the PTI.

Addressing a public gathering in his old constituency NA-148 on Monday, he said that the people exhibited complete confidence in the PTI and the attendance in PTI public meetings stands testimony to this fact. He claimed that the PTI would come into power after next general elections.

He said that morally the rulers have to quit the government after the Panama Leaks had surfaced but they did not do so. “Their rule is about to end. We’ll throw them out of government with the help of public power,” he claimed, adding that it is the responsibility of the rulers to clear the reservations of masses on Panama Leaks but they completely failed to discharge this national obligation. He said that the nation wants to know whether the statement of Mian Nawaz Sharif given at the floor of National Assembly was true or his stance in the Supreme Court. He said that the 200 million people of Pakistan are now looking towards Supreme Court and they expect that the court would not disappoint them.

He said that the PTI wants to create a corruption free Pakistan where the rightful would get his right and the youth would have maximum representation in all walks of life to play role in national development. He said that the PTI is fighting a big war to protect the country and its institutions. He said that his party wants dissolution of power to the lowest level where political personalities could not influence the system.