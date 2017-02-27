KASUR/SARGODHA/DG KHAN/MANDI-BAHAUDDIN-The police, flanked by the personnel of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) nicked 155 suspects during combing operations carried out in different areas of Punjab on Sunday.

The LEAs also seized drugs and arms during the operations.

In Kasur, the police arrested 57 outlaws during a grand operation conducted across the district under National Action Plan (NAP) here on Sunday.

The police also recovered a huge amount of drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to Kasur DPO Ali Nasir Rizvi, a vigorous operation was launched across the district under the NAP.

Five SHOs, six sub-inspectors, 17 assistant sub-inspectors, 90 constables, lady police and personnel of the Elite Force participated in the operation. During the operation, the police arrested 57 outlaws from different areas including Niaznagar, Khokhar Ashraf, Ketan Khurd, Shamspura, Noorpur Jattan and Baqapur.

The outlaws arrested during the operation, included drug-peddlers, Tenants Act violators, Security Ordinance violators and illegal Afghan nationals.

The police also recovered 281 litres of liquor, 2.5kg of hashish and illegal weapons including pistols and 7mm rifles from their possession.

The police also conducted flag march in different areas of the district to create sense of security among citizens.

In DG KHAN, the Punjab Rangers along with the police conducted a search operation here at UC Sakhi and Kot Habat area. During the operation, they arrested 10 persons and recovered a Kalashnikov and 7mm rifles from them. The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

In Mandi Bahauddin, the police arrested 57 suspects during search operation carried out in different areas of the district.

According to police, a vigorous search operation was carried out in different areas of the district. During the search, the police arrested 57 suspects and moved them to unknown place for interrogation. The police spokesman told the media that drugs and weapons were also recovered from some of the suspects.

Earlier, the police had arrested 100 suspects from Mandi city, Phalia and other major towns of the district and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

In Sargodha, personnel of the police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) nailed 31 suspects during a joint search operation conducted across the district.

According to police sources, the LEAs carried out the search operation in Bara Market and Landa Bazaar in city and other parts of the district. During search, the lawmen apprehended 31 persons on suspicion and shifted them to undisclosed location for investigation. The LEAs personnel seized illicit arms and verified details about hundreds of people through bio-metric system. Furthermore, a mock anti-terrorism exercise was carried at Police Training School at Police Line Sargodha on Sunday. PTS SSP Mumtaz Ahmed supervised the exercise in which personnel of the Police, Elite Force, Quick Response Force and Fire Brigade and PTS security staff o participated. They demonstrated their skills regarding tackling terrorists attack and securing hostages from terrorists.