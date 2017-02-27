KASUR/NOORPUR THAL/HAFIZABAD-Five persons including a minor girl died while five others sustained injuries in separate incidents here on Sunday.

According to police, a minor girl was playing near the bank of Balloki Canal when she accidentally slipped and fell into the canal and drowned.

In another incident, Adil Hussain was asleep at his home in Malikpura, Pattoki when an oil tank caught fire. The fire engulfed the room in no time, leaving Adil with critical burns. He was shifted to hospital.

In Noorpur Thal, two persons were killed in collision between two motorcycles. According to police, the collision was occurred on Jharkil Road which left two persons - Muhammad Hanif and Zafar Iqbal - dead. Three others also sustained critical injuries in the accident and were shifted to the THQ Hospital.

In Hafizabad, two real brothers were killed and their friend got injured in a road accident on Lahore-Sargodha Road near Sukheki here.

According to police sources, three persons including two real brothers - Mazhar Hussain and Taswar Hussain were on the way to Sukheki from village Chah Masoo. When they reached near graveyard on Lahore-Sargodha Road, a speeding driven truck hit their bike. Resultantly, both the brothers died on the spot while their friend received serious injuries. The locals shifted the dead bodies and injured to Rural Health Centre Sukheki on self-help basis.