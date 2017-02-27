SIALKOT-Joint teams of police and Labour Department raided different brick kilns in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsil and rescued nine child labourers.

They found Tanveer, Mishal, Hassan, Taimur, Sawera ,Zara , Khurram, Shehzad and Kiran busy in forced labour at the bricks kilns.

Police have registered separate cases against the owners of these bricks kilns including Irfan, Shabir Ahmed, Zubair, Majid Ali and Pervaiz Maseeh. Police arrested three managers namely Ali, Asjad, Razzaq Ahmed and Khalid Mehmood during the raids.

UPLIFT CLAIM: The government is spending Rs2.69 billion on 697 different schemes of health, education, sports and agriculture sectors in Narowal district, said Deputy Commissioner Rafqat Ali Niswana.

He reviewed the pace of ongoing development schemes during an important meeting of District Development Committee held at Narowal. He stressed the need of timely completion of these schemes by directing the district heads of the nation-building departments to ensure the use of quality material in these developmental schemes.

District Education Authority CEO Ghiyas Sabir, CEO District Health Authority Dr Khalid Javaid and other officials also attended the meeting.