WASHINGTON: Sarfaraz Bugti, Balo­chis­tan’s minister for home and tribal affairs, said in an interview to the Voice of America radio that thousands of Afghan Taliban are still studying in religious seminaries across the province.

“There are many seminaries where Afghan Taliban are studying, and many are owned by the Afghan Taliban group,” said Bugti.

Pakistan has more than 30,000 madressahs, most of them legal but thousands of them were not registered with the government and these were the “teaching grounds and recruiting points for militants and Taliban.” The VOA stated that it collected these statistics from Pakistani and Afghan intelligence officials and experts who told its correspondents that the abundance of unregistered madressahs across the country resulted in an increase in militancy in the Afghan-Pakistan region.

“The schools nurture militants’ ideology and provide foot soldiers for the Taliban, who have been engaged in a bloody insurgency with the US-backed Afghan government for more than a decade,” the report added. According to the report, much of the militant activity was centred in Balochistan, where 5,500 madressahs operate as boarding schools.

Amin-ul-Hasnat Shah, the minister of state for religious affairs, emphasised the national position that funds for many madressahs are sourced from abroad, mostly through Arab countries. “The government is monitoring the money trail and how this money is spent and utilised by the madressahs. We want to ensure that these funds are not used for any suspicious activity or to promote extremism through Islamic seminaries in Pakistan.”

The report also included statistics provided by the Balochistan government, estimating that more than 5,000 Afghans were studying at madressahs in the province. The Taliban’s supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah, reportedly operated a seminary in Kuchlak, Quetta, the report added. The investigation shed light on the increasing links of some madrassas — Islamic seminaries — in Pakistan with Afghan Taliban who are fighting the Afghan government and U.S.-led international forces in Afghanistan.

Washington and Kabul accuse Pakistan of harboring militant opposition of the Afghan government, including the Taliban's Quetta Council, which is composed of Taliban leadership and the Haqqani Network — a U.S.-designated terror organization. Extremist groups who support militancy in Afghanistan and are U.S.-designated terrorist groups run countrywide networks of madrassas, according to American intelligence reports. Though banned in Pakistan, the groups operate under different names while supporting the Afghan Taliban.

Mr Shah said the government “has pledged to reform these madressahs through registration and change of syllabus” and it was determined to “keep an eye on any extremism-related activities or links in these madressahs.”

Sediq Seddiqi, a spokesperson for the Afghan Mini­stry of Interior, stated that Afghan intelligence officials, assisted by international investigators, probed a terror attack last month that killed five Emirati diplomats in Kandahar, they traced the suspects to a conservative religious seminary in Pakistan. "The attack was planned in Mawlawi Ahmad Madrassa in Chaman, Quetta," said Seddiqi.

Ihsan Ghani, chief of the National Counter Terrorism Authority, said the government has undertaken multiple initiatives to develop a new national counter-extremism policy, which includes reforming the madrassa system. In an attempt to strengthen the broad-spectrum arrangements, the government had vowed to register all unregistered madressahs, he added.

“Many of them are kept from government scrutiny and are breeding points for terror,” the report claimed.

Last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government was criticized for a $3 million grant it allocated to the Darul Uloom Haqqania madrassa, a controversial Islamic seminary headed by former senator Samiul Haq, the madrassa houses about 4,000 students and is widely known for links to, and has at many times publicly expressed sympathies for, the Taliban fighting in Afghanistan. Hence, it has marked association for Islamic cleric the title of "Father of the Taliban" and dubbed his seminary as 'University of Jihad.'

Both Mullah Omar and Jalaluddin Haqqani — founders of Afghanistan's Taliban and the ruthless Haqqani Network, respectively — are believed to have studied in the Haqqania madrassa. Taliban leader Mullah Akthar Mansoor, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in May, also may have been a former student.

Pakistani officials say they are investigating funding connections of madrassas associated with the Taliban.

