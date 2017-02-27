PESHAWAR: A three-day anti-polio drive underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 16 districts of Balochistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 18, 000 teams will take part in the campaign to administer anti-polio drops to more than 5.6 million children under the age of five years.

Anti-polio drops will also be administered to children in 77 Afghan refugees and TDPs’ camps.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the security of the polio teams across the province.

In Balochistan, more than 1.7 million children up to five years of age will be administered the anti-polio vaccination.

The three-day anti-polio campaign also underway in Larkana division of Sindh during which 1.5 million children will be administered anti-polio drops.