SIALKOT-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Central General Secretary Liaqat Baloch has urged all the political and religious parties to shun their differences and get united against terrorism.

Talking to the newsmen after distributing awards during the annual “Genius of Sialkot and Talent Awards Ceremony” held under the auspices of Islami Nizaamat-e-Taaleem Pakistan, he said, “It is the demand of the hour that all of us should be united against terrorism.”

Baloch said that the JI would continue its nationwide struggle against corruption and corrupt rulers in the country. He also pledged to make efforts for free and speedy justice in the country. He said that provision of speedy justice could help curb the menace of corruption and social injustice.

He also vowed to purge Pakistan of corrupt rulers and politicians besides ensuring early recovery of national wealth looted by the plunderers.

He added that JI would continue its struggle to make it so Pakistan as was envisaged by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. He said that now only JI has the political power to ensure early provision of speedy justice to everyone in the country. He linked social and economic stability to early provision of justice.

He said that corrupt elements were eating up the national exchequer by leaps and bounds like the termite. He said that Pakistan was passing through hard time, due to which it has now become vital to promote national unity in the country for curbing the conspiracies against Islam and Pakistan.

Directors Hafiz Qaiser Nadeem, Hadayatullah Khan, acting JI Ameer Sialkot District Inam Ullah and JI Sialkot District spokesperson Arif Mehmood Sheikh were also present

DEFECTION: Pasrur-based PML-Q leader Ch Maqsud Sulehria has joined the PML-N. He announced his decision of joining the PML-N along with his hundreds of companions while talking to the newsmen at Sialkot. He met with Khawaja Asif, federal minister for defence, water and power.

RADDUL FASAAD TO BE MADE A SUCCESS

Deference Minister Khawaja Asif said that the government will take Raddul Fasaad, the armed forces’ anti-terrorism operation, to its logical end for the complete elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing the party workers. He added that the government was committed to weed out terrorism from the country. He revealed that the whole nation stands united against terrorism. He said the nation is ready to sacrifice even their lives in battle against terrorism.