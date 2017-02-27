SADIQABAD-With a vow to serve the public, billions of rupees have been spent for completion of several development projects in constituency NA-197.

PML-N youth wing tehsil president Mian Nasir Ali informed a meeting with delegation of notables of Sadiqabad here the other day.

He said that on the directives of Standing Committee on Water and Power chairman Arshad Leghari, the rusty gas pipelines have been replaced with new ones. Similarly, hundreds of electricity transformers have been installed in the area. He assured the delegation of installing electricity transformers in Basti Gaman, Basti Allah Bachaya and Basti Sona Mohana.

On the occasion, Mr Nasir Ali pointed out that MNA Arshad Leghari and District Council chairman Azhar Khan Leghari are making all-out efforts to raise the living standard of Sadiqabadians.