ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan said on Sunday that the industrial zone in Bhimber district and hydel power projects had been approved in AJK under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which will bring development in the area.

Talking to state-run media, he said CPEC would bring economic revolution not only in Pakistan but AJK as well.

He said under the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, AJK government was working on improving good governance, economic stability and independence of Kashmir from India.

Masood Khan said AJK government with the help of Pakistan government was effectively working on education, infrastructure, health and tourism sectors, measures have been taken to promote tourism sector as Kashmir is a beautiful valley with breathtaking scenes.

He said several highways had been constructed to connect AJK with Pakistan and to provide comfortable travelling facilities to the travellers .

He said focus had been given on investment from other countries as well. AJK President said the government was making all out efforts to reduce unemployment and provide quality education to the people of area .

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had courageously highlighted Kashmir issue in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He said AJK was the base of freedom movement of Kashmir issue as Pakistan and AJK wanted independence of Kashmir from India.

He said India was not sincere to resolve lingering Kashmir issue but Pakistan wanted to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue.