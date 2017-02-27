BHALWAL-Unchecked encroachments in the city especially in Sarafa bazaar and the illegal makeshift kiosks built on the state land on the Post Office Road and grain market Bhalwal are permanent nuisance causing problems to the road users and the shopkeepers.

Local people have long been demanding out-and-out dismantling of these encroachments in the city limits but the Tehsil Municipal Administration has permitted a large number of outlets in the areas where extraordinary rush of shoppers can be discerned. Sources said that despite directives to remove these encroachments, the TMA seldom managed to clear the anathema of casual encroachers.

They also said that blue-eyed people of some of the political figures own these kiosks with unscrupulous elements generating situation gains. A woman shopper accused the TMA of not clearing the city roads from encroachment.

In the past too, the city administrators tried to launch several anti-encroachments operations but political influences, pecuniary considerations of the employees of municipal committee, and members of the local government had always prevented such actions of the civic body.

The local government tried its best to take action against the encroachers but political influence and pressure engender hindrances.

The anti-encroachment scramble goes in vain with its failure to remove illegal kiosks at Post Office Road and grain market and encroachments at Sarafa Bazaar.

Local inhabitants and lawyers community requested the local government to demolish the illegal outlets and encroachments by serving notices on the encroachers.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Altaf Ansari informed The Nation that removal of the encroachments is job of the Municipal Committee.

If it does not resolve the matter of encroachments, he will talk to the deputy commissioner and proceed further.

However, the Municipal Committee chairman could not be approached for comments.

It’s to be noticed that in accordance with local government Act 2013, financial and administrative powers of the local government rest with the Punjab government whereas the functions of the local chairman or mayor are restricted to eliminate encroachment, construction of streets and nullahs.