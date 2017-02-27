A former Sindh Police constable and his son were arrested on Monday for possessing cash money in millions, 39 tola gold and 10 cars, Waqt News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officers carried out raids in Lateefabad area of Hyderabad to arrest the culprits.

Millions of rupees in local and foreign currency were held from the suspects’ possession during raids, said NAB officials.

The detained money included 38 lakh Pakistani rupees, two crore Irani Riyal, and 745 Saudi Riyal, NAB officials said.

“Suspects had 20 accounts in different banks,” added the NAB official.