Islamabad - At least two women and two young girls from the same family were injured on Sunday when Indian security forces shelled a village in Khuiratta sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

“India’s unprovoked firing on (a) civilian house in Khuiratta along the LoC left two girls and two women injured,” said the military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

It said the victims were evacuated by army troops to a nearby hospital, and Pakistan troops befittingly responded to the India unprovoked firing.

The incident occurred at about 10:50 am in Janjot Bahadur village of Khuiratta sector, according to an official of the Khuiratta police station.

The victims were identified as Kausar, 65, wife of Mohammad Karim, Ayesha, 15, daughter of Mehboob, Yasmeen Begum, 40, wife of Javed and Samra, 10, daughter of Asad.

They were given treatment at an army-run health facility in the area.

India is continuously breaching the 2003 ceasefire agreement and according to the ISPR, India committed over 300 violations in 2017 and 900 last year.

As a result, over three dozen civilians and more than a dozen Pakistani troops have lost their lives.

Pakistan accuses India of destabilising Pakistan and the region by sponsoring terrorism. Arrest of one of senior officers of India’s Research and Analysis Wing from Balochistan last year had not only exposed India’s design but also made it frustrated.

Since then, India on one pretext or the other was all set to destabilise Pakistan despite Pakistan’s terror-fighting efforts.

Now when Pakistan armed forces launched another major operation ‘Raddul Fasaad’ in order to root out scourge of terrorism and extremism from the country, India has again upped its ante with frequent violations of the ceasefire accord.

Pakistan believes India’s latest unprovoked firing aims at obstructing Pakistan’s terror-fighting efforts as well as diverting attention of the international community from atrocities India was committing against Kashmiris.

Tension between India and Pakistan heightened after an attack on an Indian army base in Uri on September 18 in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed and India blamed Pakistan for the attack.

India later claimed that it had conducted surgical strikes on the Pakistani side of the LoC and eliminated militants staging camps.

Responding to India’s claim on the so-called surgical strikes, Pakistan described it a bluff.

INDIAN BSF TROOPER COMMITS SUICIDE AT LOC

INP adds: An Indian BSF trooper on Sunday committed suicide at an outpost on the LoC in Poonch district, police said.

Police officials identified him as constable Parmod Kumar who tried to kill himself at Khara one post and was shifted to hospital, where he was declared dead at the hospital.