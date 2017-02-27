DERA GHAZI KHAN-The Punjab government seems to be unwilling to provide assistance to the Rangers here and eradicate terrorism with the post of district police officer still lying vacant for the last one month.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, Rangers personnel have started assisting Punjab police and other law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorists and their facilitators. On the other hand, Pak Army has also launched a countrywide operation “Raddul Fasaad” for indiscriminately eliminating residual and latent threat of terrorism, but in this critical situation, the district is being run without the DPO. It is being “looked after” by an SP Investigation after the transfer of DPO Atta Muhammad.

The citizens have criticised that the efforts of Rangers to combat terrorism can suffer a dent, especially in district DG Khan which is adjacent to tribal areas. They said the Punjab government seems least interested in filling the vacant top slot of DPO.

They said the government delayed postings of district head of police despite knowing the fact that most of the banned outfits and sectarian organisations are based in district. The delay could provide an opportunity to the groups to flourish and strengthen and could affect the deployment of Rangers in the area.

Several official reports have pointed out that tribal area, which consist of 52 percent area of the DG Khan district, has become safe haven for notorious criminals and militants, while commanding force of tribal area Border Military Police (BMP) is not capable of controlling the tribal area due to lack of sources and corruption of BMP’s personnel. Lack of law and order as well as uncertain position of tribal area has made the district sensitive, they added.