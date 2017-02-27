FAISLABAD : At least 12 people were injured in alleged firing by guard of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA’s brother in Tandlianwala area today.

According to details, a protest rally led by Anjuman-e- Tajran was carried out against indecent behavior of MPA Jaffar Ali’s brother Sher Ali.

During the protest, Sher Ali and local body chairman’s gunmen opened indiscriminate firing and wounded 12 people who were shifted to the hospital where doctors referred two of them to Faisalabad hospital.

Traders have staged protest against the mishap at Faisalabad and Okara roads and chanted slogans against the concerned officials. They also burned tyres and demanded to lodge First information Report (FIR) against the culprits.

Heavy contingent of security forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area whereas the protest of the merchants is underway.

Meanwhile, Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah said that the incident is a consequence of rivalry between two parties however, PML-N leaders have nothing to do with it.