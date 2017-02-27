ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, yesterday, issued orders to revive the National Public Safety Commission. The committee will comprise of the Speaker National Assembly and three MNAs each from the government and Opposition. Six civil society members will also be a part of the committee.

The Interior Minister, in this regard, has given a green signal and directed the Secretary Interior, Federal Law Secretary and Director General of National Police Bureau to finalise a working paper for the early reactivation of NPSC, sources informed.

The federal government has taken the decision in order to bring the FIA, police, and other Law Enforcement Agencies into accountability through this committee.

National Public Safety Commission (NPSC) is a part of the Police Order 2002. Former senior police officials Afzal Shigri and Dr Shoaib Sudel were also a part of constituting the committee.

The commission has total 12 members, having six members each from the NA and civil society.

Since four years, not a single session of the committee has been held. Although from February 2006 to 2013, 46 sessions of the committee took place.

The commission reviews the performance of the LEAs and in case of not being satisfied, it has the power to change the in charges.

The committee presents its yearly reports in the parliament.