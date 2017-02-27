OKARA- Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said that the current wave of terrorism in Pakistan was fully backed, hatched and supported by India to divert world attention from bloodshed in Kashmir.

He blasted Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for giving “anti-Pakistan” statement, saying that the former had no control over his tongue in and outside the National Assembly.

He said the masses have been hurling hatred upon him on his statement which pleased the Indian government and other enemies of Pakistan. He was addressing a press conference at Markaz-e-Islami Al-Firdous, GT Road. He said the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a national project, but the PML-N govt had been claiming the credit to have introduced it in the country. He said the PPP had been made limited in rural Sindh after 5 years long reign and the PML-N would also face the same fate. He said the CPEC worth more than 50 billion dollars could have been included with raising of cheap hydroelectricity plants instead of laying costly roads and highways.