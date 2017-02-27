RAWALPINDI:- A joint checkpost of Pakistan Army, Punjab Rangers and Punjab Police has been established at the entrance of Motorway M-1 and M-2 to keep vigil on the vehicular traffic entering to use the facility for Lahore or Peshawar.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday, the checkpost has been established to enhance security and surveillance as part of the on-going operation “Radd-ul-Fasaad” (RuF).–APP