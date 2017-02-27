KAMOKE-It is first priority of the district council to provide residents of Kamoke with clean drinking water and get them rid of heaps of garbage.

District Council Vice Chairman Rana Amir Nazir Khan said while talking to media here the other day.

“Instead of befooling the public with false and hollow slogans, we believe in perform something practically,” he pointed out. The PML-N government has led the country to the path to prosperity and the public will against the party with their trust in the next general elections, he added.

INCOMPETENCE FLAYED

On the other hand, a local politician and representative of youth Hafiz Samiullah criticised the government for its failure to overcome the crisis the public is faced with. “Instead of minimising the public woes, the rulers are adding to their miseries,” he regretted, adding the official also never bothered to come out of their offices and receive salaries for doing nothing. “If the rulers do not mind their manners, they will have to face the music,” he claimed.