CHAKWAL: A man who was sentenced to death over blasphemy allegations around five years ago has been freed by the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

He was freed after the LHC accepted his appeal on Friday. The accused was a resident of Talagang who had also been awarded 10- year jail term and fined Rs 200,000 by a lower court.

The man who was accused is a spiritual leader has a large following. In 2009 he returned to Pakistan from US, where he worked as a cleric.

His rivals launched a campaign against him and a man named Asad Ullah, who was a government employee, and accused him of committing blasphemy in July 2009.

Police booked the man under sections 295A and 295C of the Pakistan Penal Code.