MARDAN - Employees of the services delivery centre and Patwaries of the revenue department launched a pen-down strike as a protest against arrest of a computer operator and two other officials for alleged corruption by Anti-Corruption Department.

The Anti-Corruption Department on February 12 arrested Tehsildar Takhatbhai Yadullah Khan, Girdawar Sher Bahadur Khan and computer operator Mohammad Ishaq of the services delivery centre (SDC) Mardan for allegedly verifying, in connivance with the buyer Bakhtzada, transfer documents of land worth more than Rs224.13 million without depositing government tax. The Anti-Corruption Department said a loss to the tune of Rs2.54 million was inflicted on provincial exchequer. Later, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused upon complaint of Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Department Shaukat Khan.

Sources in the Anti-Corruption Department said the accused were presented before Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan for obtaining 10 days custody of the arrested persons. However, the Judicial Magistrate did not give them custody and send the accused to Central Jail, Mardan on judicial remand, sources added.

A lawyer at the local court said officials of police or any other department have to present an accused before the court after registration of FIR within 24 hours to obtain his or her physical custody. The lawyer added that the court has the power to give 2 to 14 days custody to police or other any department. The court could send the accused on judicial remand to jail afterwards, he added.

The Lawyer further said the physical custody is aimed at completing investigation against the accused, which he said used to be the basis of court proceeding against the accused. The Lawyer said the investigation remains incomplete if the court sends an accused on judicial remand to jail or release him or her on bail.

“This gives benefit to the accused”, the lawyer said, adding that in the given case, the magistrate sent the accused on judicial remand to jail, thus making it difficult for the Anti-Corruption Department to ascertain as to who inflicted the loss on national treasury and how much corruption had been done in the SDC Mardan which was established by the government to facilitate the masses.

After establishment of SDC, corruption allegations were reported against the centre’s employees and people had also staged protest rallies against the alleged corruption in the SDC.

=====