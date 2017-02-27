MIRPUR (AJK)-A meeting of a Pakistani federal minister and an AJK minister discussed the matters related to the launching of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s youth scheme in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Minister for Youth, Sports & Culture Chaudhry Saeed called on Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Mr Riaz Hussain Pirzada at his office in Islamabad and discussed with him AJK’s representation in various international exchange programme was also discussed.

They discussed the implementation of the proposal for launching of a Youth Internship Programme in AJK to impart training to the youth in different professional disciplines to make them quality future architects of the nation. The AJK Youth Minister also discussed the idea collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board to jointly develop various programmes and evaluate the sports policy of AJK.

Ch Saeed emphasised for enhancing AJK’s representation to promote the youth belonging to the remote and far-flung terrain of the liberated territory. The youth minister also urged for the inclusion of AJK in the Council of Common Interest (CCI). The proposal was appreciated by the federal minister who assured his support for the issue at the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, according to the official statement later released by the office of the AJK sports minister.

“The meeting concluded on a positive note and a follow-up meeting is expected in Muzaffarabad,” it added.