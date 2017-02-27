GUJRANWALA- Two youth allegedly abused a minor child sexually here in the remit of Ladhewala Warriach Police on Sunday.

According to the police, five-year-old, son of Zahid Shah was playing in the street when two accused identified as Tayyab and Ahad lured him to crop fields where they abused the minor sexually. Hearing to the shrieks of the child, some passersby gathered at the spot but the accused managed to flee the scene. The police have registered a case against the accused without any arrest till filing of this report.

MAN GUNNED DOWN

Unidentified accused gunned down a citizen here in the Baghbanpura Police precincts. The police said that Tanveer, 35, was standing in front of his house when some unidentified motorcyclists appeared at the scene and fired indiscriminate gunshots on him. Resultantly, Tanveer sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital where succumbed to his wounds. The Baghbanpura Police have registered a case and started investigation.