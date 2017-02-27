SIALKOT-Local people have demanded the government grant degree-awarding status to Govt Murray College Sialkot, the alma mater of Allama Iqbal and Faiz Ahmed Faiz, for providing higher education at the local level.

The social, literary, political, business and educational circles said that Sialkot lacked university for the local male students due to which the students had been facing difficulties in getting higher education.

Govt Murray College Principal Javaid Akhtar Billah said that it was in dire need of getting the University status. He said that an all-out effort was being made by the Punjab government to make Murray College Sialkot “Centre of Excellence”. He said that the Punjab government should grant degree-awarding status to Govt Murray College at the earliest.

He said that the time has come to ensure early extension of the campuses of Govt Murray College and giving it a university status. He urged the Punjab government to provide suitable land for the direly needed extension of this college and granting university status to Murray College Sialkot, besides, establishing its new campus in outskirts of Sialkot city. He said that early allocation of land has become vital due to the growing number of the students.

He said that 200 acres of state land was unattended along the Sialkot-Eimanabad Road and 500 acres of state land lying near Sambrial, out of which the provincial government could easily allocate land for Murray College’s extension.

The principal said that the 128 years old college locates on an area of three acres, adding that the college was established for only 500 students and now the number of students has reached to 6,000.

At present, it faces acute shortage of classrooms, due to which the perturbed students and their teachers are suffering great ordeal. He said it needs 56 additional classrooms to cater for the students. It was established by Scot Mission in British Regime in 1889.