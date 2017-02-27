SHEIKHUPURA-The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) have always taught the public road discipline through seminars, workshops and awareness walks to make them responsible and disciplined drivers.

NHMP-North SSP Farrukh Rasheed stated while addressing the participants of a daylong training workshop held for local journalists here the other day. A large number of journalists including Sheikhupura Press Club President Shehbaz Khan and Coordinator Muzafar Ali Khan attended the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Farrukh said that the mediamen can play a significant role in creating awareness among drivers by highlighting the importance of adherence to traffic rules. He said that by making the public, especially the youth, adherent to the traffic rules, accident rate can be reduced significantly. He informed that under the directives of IG NHMP Shaukat Hayat Khan Khattak and DIG Abbas Ehsan, different road safety programmes are being planned to launch in different areas of the district.

On the occasion, DSP (headquarters) Mian Yousuf, Kala Shah Kaku DSP Babar Mehmood Khan, Admin Officer Asif Naseer, Operational Officer Khadim Basra and Media Coordinator Syed Qavi Zaidi also spoke on the occasion. In their lectures, they stressed that safe and disciplined driving is everyone's responsibility.