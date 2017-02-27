KARACHI - A suspected criminal was gunned down and about 70 suspects were arrested in the ongoing targeted raids and operations in parts of the metropolis on Sunday.

A suspected street criminal was killed in an alleged encounter with the police in the Mominabad area of Orangi Town. Police officials said the suspected robber and his accomplice were looting passersby at gunpoint when police personnel on a routine patrol reached there. They said that an encounter took place when the robbers opened fire at the police and tried to escape instead of surrendering to the police. One of the suspects was killed when the police retaliated. The police also claimed to have recovered a pistol from him. His body was shifted to the morgue for identification after completion of medico-legal formalities at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

On the other hand, 70 suspected criminals were taken into custody in the ongoing targeted raids and operations in parts of the city. Nearly 30 foreigners belonging to Afghanistan and Uzbekistan were also among those arrested. Police carried out operations in various parts of the metropolis, particularly against the foreigners illegally staying in the country. Heavy police contingents carried out a search operation in Zia-ul-Haq Colony and Bahngoira Goth, Azizabad and took at least one dozens suspects into custody.

Similarly, Baldia police carried out operations in different parts of the city and arrested over a dozen suspects, including foreigners. Police officials said that detained foreigners would be released after checking of their documents. If anybody is found staying illegally, he will be deported as per law, they said.

The similar raids and operations were conducted by the police in various parts of the city, including New Karachi, Gulberg, Taimuria, Jauharabad, Shershah, Hyderi, Gabol Town and Malir.

Weapons and narcotics were recovered from some suspects and they were shifted to undisclosed locations for further questioning.

According to Gulberg Division SP Bashir Brohi, the illegal immigrants belonged to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Bangladesh. Cases were registered against them and further investigation was under way. It is worth mentioning here that operations against the foreigners staying here illegally have been accelerated following the recent spate of terrorist attacks across the country. Security agencies believe that operatives of neighbouring countries were sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and territory of a neighbouring country was being used to carry out such attacks.