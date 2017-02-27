Islamabad - A Pakistan Army soldier was injured as terrorists from across the border opened fire at a check post in South Waziristan on Sunday evening, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Terrorists fired from across the border in Mangrotai, South Waziristan Agency,” the ISPR said.

As a result, Sepoy Rauf was injured.

He was evacuated and airlifted to a medical facility at Wana.

The statement further said that Pakistan Army troops effectively responded to the suspected terrorist hideouts on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Earlier, Pakistan sealed Pak-Afghan border following a new wave of terrorist attacks from Afghanistan side.

This was followed by launch of a major operation Raddul Fasaad by the Pakistan Army and suspected terrorist hideouts on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border were targeted.

Pakistan has also handed over a list of 76 “most wanted” terrorists to the Afghan authorities.

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had called Gen John Nicholson, commander of the US’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, and targeted and killed a number of terrorists in Afghanistan’s border region where they had established their safe havens.

PAK ENVOY SUMMONED IN KABUL

NNI adds: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan on Sunday summoned Pakistani Ambassador Abrar Hussain in Kabul and recorded its protest against cross-border shelling.

“The Afghan officials let it be known that Pakistan is involved in cross-border shelling and that is why the citizens residing in border areas are facing difficulties.”

Pakistani ambassador informed the Afghan officials that Pakistani forces didn’t started shelling and it was just a retaliatory firing.

Abrar also said on the occasion that the closing of borders was necessary to bring peace.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan cleared out that Pakistan wanted peace within Afghanistan and that is why actions had been taken regarding closing of the border. He said the border-management within Pak-Afghan frontiers was essential for eradicating terrorism within Pakistan.