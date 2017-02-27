CHARSADDA: Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan while speaking at meeting in Wali Bagh warned of ‘forcible eviction of Punjab people’ from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in case the called unjust treatment of Pakhtuns in Punjab is not immediately stopped.

He upheld his stance by suggesting that his party would boycott meetings convened by the government until harassment of Pashtun people in Punjab came to an end. He warned that racial profiling of Pakhtuns could create a dangerous situation, recalling the circumstances that led to the country’s dismemberment. A former union council nazim and others announced their decision to join the ANP.

Mr Khan said that his party would register its position strongly by taking part in a sit-in on March 12 in order to call for integration of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas with KP. “We will accept only one Pakhtunkhwa after Fata’s merger with it. There will be no northern and southern Pakhtun­khwa,” which he further asserted by stating that implementation of the integration plan and allocation of five per cent of national resources and a share in the National Fina­ncial Commission award to Fata to bring it at par with other provinces.

