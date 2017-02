The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issued show-cause notices to a flight captain and two more officials for over-loading passengers on a flight on January 20.

The pilot and other two officials loaded seven extra passengers on a Karachi-Madina flight on January 20 due to which they have been issued notices in a violation of air safety regulations.

Talking to media, PIA's spokesman Danyal Gilani said that disciplinary action has been taken against all concerned officials.