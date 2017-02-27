QUETTA: Quetta Accountability Court (AC) has rejected former finance advisor to chief minister Balochistan Mir Khalid Lango seeking exemption from attendance in the court in mega corruption case .

According to media reports, the mega corruption case came up for hearing before AC today.

Former finance secretary Balochistan Mushtaq Raeesani and contractor Sohail Majid appeared in the court.

The court provided the two accused , copies of reference pertaining to the offence . A medical report in respect of the major accused in the case former finance advisor Balochistan Khalid Lango was presented and the court was requested to grant him exemption from attendance on medical grounds.

The court rejected the medical report and ordered to present former finance advisor Balochistan Khalid Longo before it immediately.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till the 3rd of march.