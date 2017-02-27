LAHORE - PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that his party will attend the All Parties Conference being organised by PPP on issue of extension in military courts.

He was talking to media after holding a meeting with PPP delegation who called on him here yesterday.

The PPP delegation led by former Senator Nayyar Bokhari visited Chaudhrys residence to invite them in the APC scheduled to be held on March 4 in Islamabad.

The PPP is holding APC to develop a consensus among the political parties on the issue of giving extension to military courts. It states that the government has created confusion on extension of military courts.

The PPP has not invited the ruling PML-N in the APC, however, extended invitation to government allies like JUI-F and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

PML-Q will be the part of every discussion in the interest of the country no matter who is going to organise it, said Ch Shujaat.

He said that N-League made the military courts controversial by making amendments in the Bill.

He said that he had raised the objection on the use of word “madaris” when the APC was held on National Action Plan and proposed the word should be replaced with “educational institution”. But, he added, his suggestion was not considered and it resulted the deadlock which still prevailed and the nation was paying price of it.

He said that the political parties should put the country’s interest at top instead of serving their own interests.

Earlier, the PPP delegation comprised on Nayyar Bokhari, Senator Qayyum Soomro, Samina Khalid Ghurki and Sardar Ali Khan held discussion with Ch Shujaat, Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Moonis Elahi.

The leaders of both the parties discussed political and law and order situation in the country.

Expressing gratitude for accepting the invitation, PPP leaders said that their party was holding the APC owing to worst circumstances prevailing in the country and the attitude of the ruling party.