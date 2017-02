LALIAN : Police have arrested Azhar was the suspect for a double murder they found him after 13 years in Lalian .

As per the details, suspect Azhar along with his accomplices gunned down Shahadat and Falak Sher for watering the fields in 2004.

Police had detained Mazhar Zafar and Sultan as the key suspect fled the scene.

Whereas on Sunday, the officers took Azhar into custody and shifted him to the police station. DPO has also announced prize money for the team who seized the suspect.