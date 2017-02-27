GUJRANWALA-The Garjakh Police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang and arrested five of its members including the ringleader. The police also recovered cash, gold ornaments, cellphones, illegal arms and vehicles from their possession.

According to the police, the police busted “Fadi” dacoit gang, which has been involved in dozens of robbery and theft incident. The police claimed that many cases have been registered against the accused in different police stations.

On Sunday, a team of the Garjakh Police raided a house and arrested five accused including Fahid, alias Fadi, the ringleader, his accomplice - Habibur Rehman, Shoaib, Imtiaz and Yasir. The police also recovered cash, gold ornaments, vehicles, cellphones and illegal arms from their possession.