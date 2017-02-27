FAISALABAD: A police constable was shot dead by armed men while 10 others including a child were injured in armed clash of rival groups here on Monday.

Police said that three armed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire at Constable Ghulam Hussain in Chak 215R-B Nathery in Faisalabad killing him on the spot.

The assailants fled from the scene of the crime and the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, a child among 10 people was injured when armed men of two rival groups clashed in Tandlianwala area in Faisalabad. The injured were shifted to hospital.

The police after registering separate cases into both incidents at respective police stations have started the investigation.