Quetta - Averting a major terror attempt in Quetta, the bomb disposal squad diffused 6-8kg improvised explosive device planted at an FC and police deserted checkpost on Sunday.

According to police sources, a cane was found lying at the abandoned Frontier Corps checkpost at Arbab Karam Khan Road in the jurisdiction of Brewary Police Station.

The police, after receiving information from Constable Muhammad Tariq about the cane, rushed to the site along with bomb disposal squad. They cordoned off the area and defused the explosive device planted in the cane.

Regional Police Officer and Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema has announced Rs5,000 cash prize and honorary certificate for police constable who found the IED and informed high-ups.

The terrorists had planted the IED in a cane in order to target the FC and police personnel which was prevented with timely action.

The FC and police have launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the culprits.

IRAN DEPORTS 87

PAKISTANI NATIONALS

The Iranian security forces deported 87 Pakistani nationals to authorities on Taftan border in Chagai on Sunday.

According to details, the Pakistani nationals, who had visited Iran and staying there without legal documents, were apprehended by the Iranian forces and handed over to Pakistani authorities on Taftan border in Chagai. These people wanted to reach Europe through Iran.

Separately, the 20th meeting of Pak-Iran Border Commission was held in Iranian coastal city of Chabahar. The Pakistani delegation was led by Chief Secretary Balochistan Saifullah Chatta and Deputy Governor of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province Ali Asghar Mir Shikari represented his country in the moot.

Matters of comprehensive border security mechanism between the two countries came under discussion while the authorities briefed the participants regarding border security management.

The meeting will continue today (Monday).

POLIO DRIVE IN 16

DISTRICTS STARTS TODAY

Another three-day polio drive will start from today (Monday) to immunise 1.7 million children in 16 districts of Balochistan.

According to details, anti-polio vaccine will be administered to children in 376 union councils of Balochistan’s 16 districts to wipe out crippling virus disease from the province.

The 16 districts are Chagai, Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Jhel Magsi, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Loralai, Mastung, Nasirabad, Noshki, Pishin, Quetta, Sherani and Zhob.

The Coordinator Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Saeed Faisal Ahmed said

17,37,264 children under five years of age will be given vaccine.

All preparations have been finalised for the drive, noted EOC Coordinator

as 6540 teams comprising 5550 mobile teams, 530 transit points and 460 fixed sites will execute the task. Saeed Faisal asserted that foolproof security will be provided to all polio staffers for which police, Levies and Frontier Corps Balochistan Jawans will be deployed.